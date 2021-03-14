Dutch police break up anti-government protest ahead of election
Published
Police tweeted calls for protesters to return home repeatedly, stating that there were too many demonstrators even as more arrived at the protest.Full Article
Published
Police tweeted calls for protesters to return home repeatedly, stating that there were too many demonstrators even as more arrived at the protest.Full Article
Police tweeted calls for protesters to return home repeatedly, stating that there were too many demonstrators even as more arrived..