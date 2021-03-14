Thomas edges Westwood to win Players Championship
Justin Thomas emerges on a hectic final day to win the Players Championship by two strokes as Lee Westwood finishes runner-up.Full Article
England's Lee Westwood takes a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau into the final day at the Players Championship.
