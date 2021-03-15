Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and all the must-see photos from Grammys 2021
The 63rd annual Grammys were handed out live in Los Angeles and remotely Sunday in a pandemic-era version of music's biggest night.
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, air live on March 14
"Folklore" favorite Taylor Swift will perform at the Grammy Awards March 14, alongside other nominees including Dua Lipa, BTS and..
Cardi B and Harry Styles are also confirmed for the show about “coming together, while still safely apart.”