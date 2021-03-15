Team New Zealand take 5-3 lead in America’s Cup
After dominating the first race, TNZ splashed down in the second leg of the second, allowing Luna Rossa to charge to a more than four-minute lead.Full Article
For anyone wanting more excitement from the America's Cup Match, Team New Zealand provided it on the fourth day of the regatta.In..
All the America's Cup action with AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams. All you need to know ahead of day four of the America's Cup..