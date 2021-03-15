Germany suspends Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine amid blood clot concerns
Germany's health ministry says it is to stop giving people the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in order to investigate reports of blood clots.Full Article
Health minister says ‘precautionary step’ taken after reports of blood clots in several adults who received the shot in Norway.
Ireland has temporarily suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab, after Norway reported that one person had died..