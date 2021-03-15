World Health Organization reaffirms safety of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Published
The World Health Organization tells Euronews the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safeFull Article
Published
The World Health Organization tells Euronews the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safeFull Article
The first known cases of coronavirus in southern Oregon were detected in March of 2020. While much has changed since then, the..
The European Union and the World Health Organization on Thursday said they would spend 40 million euros over three years, to ensure..
The European Union has been keeping up appearances in encouraging the equitable distribution of vaccines to combat SARS-CoV-2 and..