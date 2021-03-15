Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's provocative 'WAP' Grammys performance draws praise, concern
Published
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" made waves (again) when the rappers performed the provocative song at the Grammy Awards Sunday.
Published
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" made waves (again) when the rappers performed the provocative song at the Grammy Awards Sunday.
Megan Thee Stallion turned up the heat at the Grammy Awards with her 'sassy, bougie, ratchet' performance to 'Savage' that was only..
Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B definitely win the award for most exciting performance of the night at the 2021 Grammy Awards! The..