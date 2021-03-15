The breadth and depth of human suffering in the Ethiopian region of Tigray is perfectly clear to humanitarian workers, human rights groups and the international diplomatic community.Full Article
Hundreds executed, thousands homeless - the human cost of fighting in Tigray
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Beneath The Crosshairs: Remotely Piloted Airstrikes As A Foreign Policy Tool – Analysis
By Roderic K. Butz*
The key principles of the laws of war are necessity, distinction, and proportionality in the use of..
Eurasia Review