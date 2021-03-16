A police officer who pretended his brother had terminal cancer so he could get time off work has been found guilty of gross misconduct.Full Article
Police officer lied to bosses about brother dying of cancer so he could get time off work
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
State of Emergency: One Year of COVID-19 in Alabama
A look back at a year unlike any other in North Alabama
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Manhunt: Tracking The Fugitive Killers Of Serbian PM Zoran Djindjic – Analysis
As Serbia marks the 18th anniversary of Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic’s assassination by an organised crime gang and state..
Eurasia Review