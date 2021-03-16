UK's Prince Philip leaves hospital following a month of treatment
The 99-year-old left King Edward VII hospital in London following treatment for an infection and a heart condition.Full Article
He was transferred briefly at the start of this month to a specialist cardiac centre at another London hospital, where he underwent..
Prince Philip Is Recovering From Heart Surgery, Royal Palace Says.
Philip was first hospitalized on Feb. 16 at King Edward..