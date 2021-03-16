Yaphet Kotto, James Bond Villain and ‘Alien’ Star, Dies at 81
Published
Well known for playing hardened personalities, he was also seen in movies like “Midnight Run” and the TV show “Homicide: Life on the Street.”Full Article
Published
Well known for playing hardened personalities, he was also seen in movies like “Midnight Run” and the TV show “Homicide: Life on the Street.”Full Article
Tributes are being paid to actor Yaphet Kotto, the actor best known for his turn as a James Bond villain in Live And Let Die, who..