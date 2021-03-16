LeBron James Is Becoming a Red Sox Owner
Published
James bought a minor stake in the M.L.B. team as its ownership group also received a $750 million investment from a private-equity firm.Full Article
Published
James bought a minor stake in the M.L.B. team as its ownership group also received a $750 million investment from a private-equity firm.Full Article
LeBron James is reportedly on the verge of becoming a part owner of Fenway Sports Group, the American company that owns both..
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has reportedly become a partner in Boston Red Sox’s parent company, Fenway Sports Group.