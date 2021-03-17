Eight people have been killed in shootings at massage parlours in and around Atlanta, Georgia.Full Article
Shootings at Atlanta Asian massage parlours leave eight dead
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Eight killed in shootings at three US massage parlours; 21yo suspect arrested
New Zealand Herald
Shootings at three US massage parlours have left eight people dead, authorities say. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in..
-
gunman kills eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors
USATODAY.com
-
NYPD to deploy officers in Asian communities in response to Atlanta massage parlor shootings
FOXNews.com
-
8 people killed, including at least 4 women, in shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlours
CBC.ca
-
Atlanta massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
Japan Today
You might like
More coverage
Eight killed, suspect arrested in shootings at three Atlanta-area spas, authorities say
Washington Post
Atlanta police said they found four women — who all appeared to be Asian — dead inside two massage parlors across the street..
-
8 dead in 3 shootings at massage parlors in Georgia; police investigating motive; suspect arrested
Delawareonline
-
Eight dead after shootings at Atlanta massage parlours
Belfast Telegraph
-
7 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlours
Hindu
-
Multiple deaths in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlours
Brisbane Times