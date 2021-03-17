Lakers' LeBron James on being part-owner of Boston Red Sox: 'My goal is to own an NBA franchise'
LeBron James is set to become part-owner of MLB's Boston Red Sox, but the Lakers star expressed a goal to own an NBA team as well.
LeBron James is reportedly on the verge of becoming a part owner of Fenway Sports Group, the American company that owns both..