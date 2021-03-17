Man arrested after eight people killed in shootings at Atlanta spas
Published
Authorities said many of the victims of the shootings at three massage parlours are women of Asian descent.Full Article
Published
Authorities said many of the victims of the shootings at three massage parlours are women of Asian descent.Full Article
Eight people have died after shootings at three massage parlours in Atlanta and its suburbs, police said.A manhunt was launched in..
Eight people were killed after shootings at three spas near Atlanta on Tuesday; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.