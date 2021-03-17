White supremacist propaganda hit an all-time high in 2020: Report
White supremacist propaganda hit an all-time high in 2020 with almost 5,200 cases of racist, antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ posters, graffiti and flyers.
Recent decades have seen the United States experience new waves of violence perpetrated by White Supremacy Extremists, Anarchist..