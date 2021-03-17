'It will certainly be Oxford': PM says he will get COVID jab 'very shortly'
The prime minister has said he will be getting his coronavirus vaccination "very shortly".Full Article
Boris Johnson has said he is due to have his Covid-19 vaccine shortly and it will “be Oxford/AstraZeneca”.In a show of support..
Boris Johnson said he is “very confident” in the coronavirus vaccines after concerns were raised that the Oxford/AstraZeneca..