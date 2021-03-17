Massage therapist files lawsuit against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson
Published
Watson responded that he had not yet seen the complaint and only became aware of its existence through Tony Buzbee's post.
Published
Watson responded that he had not yet seen the complaint and only became aware of its existence through Tony Buzbee's post.
A civil lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson by a massage therapist alleges that the Texans QB "committed civil assault" after..
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. Commenting on the filing,..