Tanzania's President John Magufuli dies aged 61
Published
President John Magufuli of Tanzania, a prominent COVID-19 skeptic in Africa whose populist rule often cast his East African country in a harsh international spotlight, has died.Full Article
Published
President John Magufuli of Tanzania, a prominent COVID-19 skeptic in Africa whose populist rule often cast his East African country in a harsh international spotlight, has died.Full Article
The 61-year-old leader once nicknamed "the bulldozer" has died, after weeks of speculation that he was infected with COVID-19. Many..
[ACT-Wazalendo] Dar Es Salaam -- ACT- Wazalendo calls upon the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania to fully explain the..