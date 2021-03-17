Tanzania's President John Magufuli Dies at 61
Magufuli had not been seen in public since Feb. 27, sparking rumors that he had contracted COVID; officials denied that he had fallen illFull Article
Covid-sceptic John Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks.
John Magufuli, the president of Tanzania and one of Africa's most influential COVID sceptics, has died.