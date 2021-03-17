EU plans for a 'vaccine passport' to allow travel
Published
'Vaccine passport' plans have been proposed by the EU, in order to make travel easier this summer.Full Article
Published
'Vaccine passport' plans have been proposed by the EU, in order to make travel easier this summer.Full Article
What does the pass allow you to do? What does it tell border control about you? And why is 'reciprocity' the new buzzword? Find out..
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he has been speaking to other countries about the introduction of vaccine passports for Britons..