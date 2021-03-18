Snyder Cut arrives: new Justice League is too long, but genuinely different
Published
Five years on, director Zack Snyder finishes what he started with his entirely new version of Justice League. Was it worth the wait?Full Article
Published
Five years on, director Zack Snyder finishes what he started with his entirely new version of Justice League. Was it worth the wait?Full Article
The original ‘Justice League’ director’s long-awaited four-hour cut of the superhero movie is finally here. Rick Damigella..
The long-awaited new cut of 2017 superhero film Justice League is almost here – but has it been worth the wait?