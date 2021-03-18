Live Updates: Atlanta Spa Shootings Unnerve Asian-Americans
Published
Memorials and vigils across the country highlighted fears after an attack that killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent.Full Article
The suspect has been charged with eight counts of murder in connection with the rampage.
