Toddlers who frequently play on tablets or phones are at a higher risk of problems such as hyperactivity, poor concentration and friendship issues, a new study suggests.Full Article
Toddler tablet and phone use linked to behavioural and social problems
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Toddler tablet use linked to behavioural problems, says study
Pre-schoolers who extensively use electronic media are more likely to have hyperactivity issues, a short attention span, poor..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Preschoolers’ Extensive Electronic Media Use Linked To Emotional, Behavioral Issues
Preschoolers' extensive use of electronic media, including game consoles, mobile phones, and tablets, is linked to a heightened..
Eurasia Review