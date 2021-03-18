As Derek Chauvin trial begins, Chris Paul and Richard Sherman remember how sports world unified
Published
As Derek Chauvin trial begins, Chris Paul remembers how Floyd's tragic death unified the NBA and WNBA, and the sports world overall.
Published
As Derek Chauvin trial begins, Chris Paul remembers how Floyd's tragic death unified the NBA and WNBA, and the sports world overall.
As George Floyd trial begins, Chris Paul remembers how Floyd's tragic death unified the NBA and WNBA, and the sports world..