The European Union's medicines agency has said the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is "safe and effective" to use following an investigation into reports of blood clots in a small number of recipients.Full Article
European regulator says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 'safe and effective'
