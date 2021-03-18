'It takes one to know one': Putin hits back at Biden's 'killer' assessment
Published
Vladimir Putin has hit back at Joe Biden after the US president said he agreed that his Russian counterpart was a "killer".Full Article
Published
Vladimir Putin has hit back at Joe Biden after the US president said he agreed that his Russian counterpart was a "killer".Full Article
Russia wants an apology after Biden makes comments about President Vladimir Putin that the nation furiously disagrees with...
Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to U.S. counterpart Joe Biden’s claim he is a killer at a press conference on..