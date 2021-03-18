Pogba winner in Milan sends Man Utd through to last eight
Published
Paul Pogba scores the winner on his Manchester United return as they edge past AC Milan to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.Full Article
Published
Paul Pogba scores the winner on his Manchester United return as they edge past AC Milan to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.Full Article
Neil Lennon hailed Paul Pogba as a big-game player after the Manchester United substitute scored their winner in a 1-0 victory at..
Paul Pogba scores the winner on his Manchester United return as they edge past AC Milan to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.