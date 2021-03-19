India vs England: Ishan Kishan out, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna added to ODI squad
Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya receive maiden call-ups for the upcoming three-match series against England.Full Article
Ravindra Jadeja - who has resumed training - will continue to remain on the sidelines for a little more time, due to fitness..