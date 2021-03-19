Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania's first woman President
Published
Dressed in a hijab and holding up a Quran with her right hand, Ms Hassan took the oath of office, vowing to uphold the constitution of the countryFull Article
By Lisa Vives
Flags are flying at half-mast in Tanzania over the passing of President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, the..
Constitution calls for her, as vice president, to succeed President John Magufuli, who died Wednesday