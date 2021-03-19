Samia Suluhu Hassan has become Tanzania's first female leader after her predecessor, John Magufuli, was pronounced dead on Wednesday.Full Article
Tanzania's first female president sworn in after COVID sceptic's death
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tanzania’s Populist President Magufuli Dies, Leaving A Mixed Legacy – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Lisa Vives
Flags are flying at half-mast in Tanzania over the passing of President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, the..
Tanzania's Covid-denying populist President John Magufuli dies at age 61
New Zealand Herald