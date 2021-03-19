Sharon Stone says she was misled to film infamous 'Basic Instinct' scene
Sharon Stone reveals in her new memoir "The Beauty of Living Twice" how she was misled to remove her underwear while filming "Basic Instinct."
The Golden Globe Award-winning actress also remembers slapping the movie's director Paul Verhoeven after watching her infamous..
Sharon Stone is providing new details about a very popular scene. The 63-year-old actress got candid in her memoir The Beauty of..