A male off-duty police officer has been spared jail after admitting drunkenly attacking a woman while she was walking home alone.Full Article
Male police officer who drunkenly attacked woman on her way home avoids jail
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
6am-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-03-16
5am-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
-
MP claims system ‘fails women’ after off-duty policeman avoids jail for assault
Belfast Telegraph
-
Brothel “Madam” jailed for profiteering off young women in Exeter and Torquay
Devon and Cornwall Police
You might like
More coverage
6am-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-03-15
-
Sarah Everard: UK police find body of missing London woman
Deutsche Welle
-
Rapist jailed, Plymouth
Devon and Cornwall Police