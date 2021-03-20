Fans from outside Japan banned from attending Tokyo Olympics
Officials said the risk was too great to admit ticket holders from overseas during a pandemic, an idea strongly opposed by the Japanese public.Full Article
The delayed Tokyo Olympics will be held without foreign fans and volunteers, the organising committee have decided.
Japanese government reportedly plans to stop international fans coming to watch the Tokyo Olympics, in an effort to prevent the..