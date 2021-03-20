Pakistan's Prime Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19
Sixty-seven-year-old Imran Khan, who received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine two days ago 'is self-isolating at home'
He was vaccinated on Thursday as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign.
By Sushant Sareen
The adage “a week is a long time in politics” applies to Pakistan much more than it does to any..
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for coronavirus.