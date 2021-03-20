On this edition of PCUSA, Host Kim Lewis and VOA Senior White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara speak with Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, former US Ambassador to Malta about achieving gender parity and gender equality in a COVID-19 world and how the Biden Administration can set the example. Abercrombie-Winstanley's assignments have included election monitoring in the Gaza Strip and an extraordinary assignment where she actively supported gender equality in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.