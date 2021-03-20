Hundreds of people have gathered in Atlanta to support the Asian American community after six Asian women were killed in three spas in the city.Full Article
Hundreds demonstrate against anti-Asian violence after spa workers killed in Atlanta
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
How you can help combat hate crimes against Asian communities
The increased anti-Asian racism and violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Atlanta mass shooting that targeted Asian..
CTV News