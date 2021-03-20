Prince Harry says Princess Diana’s death left ‘a huge hole’ in letter to grieving kids
Prince Harry says Princess Diana’s death left a “huge hole inside of me” in a moving letter to kids grieving the loss of a parent.Full Article
Britain's Prince Harry has written the foreword for a new book aimed at the children of frontline workers who died in the Covid-19..