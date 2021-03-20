Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter strikes out 16 in no-hitter against South Carolina
Published
Vanderbilt baseball's Jack Leiter struck out 16 and walked one in a no-hit gem against South Carolina on Saturday.
Published
Vanderbilt baseball's Jack Leiter struck out 16 and walked one in a no-hit gem against South Carolina on Saturday.
MLB right-handed prospect Jack Leiter had 16 strikeouts en route to a no-hitter on Saturday, as Vanderbilt defeated South Carolina,..
The son of former MLB hurler Al Leiter was completely dominant on Saturday