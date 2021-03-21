Cinderella! Abilene Christian upsets Texas to bust brackets in men's NCAA Tournament first round
Published
Abilene Christian, a mid-major program that just joined Division I in 2013, stunned No. 3 Texas — a Final Four contender.
Published
Abilene Christian, a mid-major program that just joined Division I in 2013, stunned No. 3 Texas — a Final Four contender.
The Wildcats picked up their first-ever NCAA Tournament victory in shocking fashion on Saturday night
Washington D.C., Mar 17, 2021 / 04:00 am (CNA).- Last year, the official NCAA Basketball tournament--”March Madness”--was..