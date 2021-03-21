Elsa Peretti, Star Designer of Elegant Jewelry, Dies at 80
Published
Celebrities wore Ms. Peretti’s creations on the red carpet and in the movies. Some years her merchandise represented 10 percent or more of Tiffany’s sales.Full Article
Published
Celebrities wore Ms. Peretti’s creations on the red carpet and in the movies. Some years her merchandise represented 10 percent or more of Tiffany’s sales.Full Article
(MENAFN - The Arabian Post) ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – News aktuell – 20 March 2021 – It ...