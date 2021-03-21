'I feel so good': Demi Lovato says she had to 'essentially die to wake up'
Demi Lovato tells "CBS Sunday Morning" she feels "more joy" than ever after her drug overdose. Her docuseries "Dancing With the Devil" is out Tuesday.
