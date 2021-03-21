Bristol protest: Police attacked as 'Kill the Bill' demo turns violent
Published
Officers suffer suspected broken bones in scenes the home secretary calls "unacceptable".Full Article
Published
Officers suffer suspected broken bones in scenes the home secretary calls "unacceptable".Full Article
Disgraceful scenes marred a ‘Kill the Bill’ protest in Bristol and saw a police station attacked, officers injured and a van..
People took to the centre of Birmingham chanting 'no justice no peace' to demonstrate about the Police, Crime, Sentencing and..