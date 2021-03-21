U.K. Police Bill Protesters Turn Violent at Bristol Rally
Published
A “kill the bill” rally deteriorated into chaos as protesters attacked the police in a southwest Britain city.Full Article
Published
A “kill the bill” rally deteriorated into chaos as protesters attacked the police in a southwest Britain city.Full Article
By Giriraj Bhattacharjee*
In a letter dated March 12, 2021, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (UMHA), asked Mizoram to..
Police and protesters clashed in the city of Bristol in southwest England on Sunday (March 21) at a demonstration against a..