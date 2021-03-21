Kylie Jenner criticized for asking fans to donate to makeup artist's GoFundMe
Kylie Jenner is receiving backlash for asking fans to donate to a GoFundMe campaign for a makeup artist who needs medical help after an accident.
Some social media users have shown reality star Kylie Jenner that no good deed goes unpunished.
Kylie Jenner is getting plenty of backlash. The 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star posted a request on..