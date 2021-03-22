BBC to show WSL games on network TV for first time in new 'landmark' deal
Published
BBC will show live Women's Super League matches on network TV for the first time as part of a multi-million-pound broadcast deal with Sky Sports.Full Article
Published
BBC will show live Women's Super League matches on network TV for the first time as part of a multi-million-pound broadcast deal with Sky Sports.Full Article
Arsenal and England defender Leah Williamson says the Women’s Super League broadcast deal gives the game ‘an exciting..
7pm-2021-03-16