Australia floods: Thousands evacuated as record rainfall continues
Published
Officials in New South Wales have declared 38 regions disaster zones. The extreme weather is expected to last at least another two days.Full Article
Published
Officials in New South Wales have declared 38 regions disaster zones. The extreme weather is expected to last at least another two days.Full Article
Thousands of people in Sydney's outer suburbs were ordered to evacuate Sunday, as Australia's east coast was hit by record rainfall..
Thousands of people in Sydney's outer suburbs were ordered to evacuate Sunday, as Australia's east coast was hit by record rainfall..