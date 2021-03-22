Deshaun Watson at 11 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct after more women come forward
Published
Eleven women have now filed lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, alleging sexual misconduct or assault by the Houston Texans' Pro Bowl quarterback.
Published
Eleven women have now filed lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, alleging sexual misconduct or assault by the Houston Texans' Pro Bowl quarterback.
Three more civil lawsuits alleging inappropriate conduct and sexual assault were filed against Deshaun Watson on Monday, including..
Multiple lawsuits from massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct by Texans' Deshaun Watson are a stark contrast to the image..