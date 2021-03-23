Police Respond to Boulder, Colorado Shooting at King Soopers
Published
Dozens of police officers surrounded the store in a residential neighborhood of Boulder, Colo.Full Article
Published
Dozens of police officers surrounded the store in a residential neighborhood of Boulder, Colo.Full Article
Video shows a person motionless on the ground inside a Boulder, Colorado, King Soopers supermarket following police reports of an..
Boulder police reported an active shooter at the King Soopers location on Table Mesa Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday.