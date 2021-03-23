Police: Multiple People Killed at Colorado Supermarket
Published
Officers escorted a shirtless man with blood running down his leg out of the store in handcuffs, but authorities would not say if that was the suspectFull Article
Published
Officers escorted a shirtless man with blood running down his leg out of the store in handcuffs, but authorities would not say if that was the suspectFull Article
Ilion mayor Brian Lamica read a prepared statement on the issue during the scheduled village board meeting
Police said "multiple people," including a Boulder police officer, were killed and a person of interest is in custody after reports..